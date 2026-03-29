Dennis Fire announces two new ambulance funded through ambulance receipts

DENNIS – From Dennis Firefighters: Dennis Fire Chief Chris Guerreiro is proud to share that, with the support of the Administration, Select Board, Finance Committee, and Capital Outlay Committee, two new ambulances have officially been placed into service as of today.

These vehicles were funded entirely through ambulance receipts, resulting in a savings of over $1,320,000 for the Town and its taxpayers.

This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our Department members who have been involved since the very beginning—especially our Ambulance Committee, EMS Coordinator, and Department Mechanics.

A special thank you as well to the Duty Crews who worked yesterday to transfer equipment and ensure the ambulances were ready for service.

Your commitment and teamwork made this possible.