Dennis Fire to host charity bowling tournament

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)



DENNIS – The Dennis Fire Department is hosting a charity bowling tournament on Sunday March 29th from 5 PM to 8 PM at Ryan Family Amusements 1067 Route 28 in South Yarmouth.

The event will consists of 3 games of tenpin bowling with rollover, 50/50, raffle prizes and more. Anyone without an average will be given a baseline handicap score.

All proceeds support travel and transportation costs for the Conlon Family and accompanying fire department members attending the Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Colorado.

If you are interested in sponsoring this event or donating to the raffle, please call 774-722-3861.