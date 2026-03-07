Dennis Fire warns of tree service scams

DENNIS – From Dennis Police: BEWARE OF TREE SERVICE SCAMS

Tree service scams in the Barnstable/Cape Cod area have been on the increase since the devastating blizzard. There have been texts sent to cell phones claiming they are working nearby, and offering low-cost services to remove downed trees and branches. They often demand upfront payment, payment by non-traditional means, and may have dangerous links included in the texts. If anyone comes to your door with these same claims, you should call the Dennis Police, as door-to-door solicitation requires check-in and prior approval by the police. No tree companies have checked-in or been approved for solicitation by the DPD.

IF YOU GET ONE OF THESE TEXTS, DELETE IT AND REPORT IT AS SPAM.

Unfortunately, these phone numbers are “spoofed” and cannot be traced with local police capabilities. There is no need to contact the police if you get a text. Simply delete it. Our cyber-partners are aware of the issue. If you do fall victim and have lost money, then absolutely give the DPD a call.

Common Red Flags and Tactics by door-to-door scammers:

• Door-to-Door Pressure: Scammers pressure homeowners to agree to immediate, unnecessary work.

• No Contracts/Insurance: They rarely provide written contracts, licenses, or proof of insurance.

• Upfront Payment Demands: They request cash or quick payment before the work is completed, often failing to finish the job.

• Burglary Tactic: One person distracts the homeowner in the backyard while an accomplice enters the home to steal valuables.

How to Protect Yourself (if you answer the door):

• Verify Credentials: Ask for a contractor’s license, insurance, and local references.

• Avoid Cash Payments: Never pay for services in full upfront, especially in cash.

• Check Official Records: Verify the business via the Better Business Bureau.

• Report Suspicious Activity: Contact the police if you feel pressured or suspect a scam.