Dennis Firefighters announce line of duty death

DENNIS – From Dennis Firefighters: It is with profound sadness and deepest respect that we announce the Line of Duty Death of Captain Wayne Conlon of the Dennis Fire Department, who passed following a courageous battle with occupational cancer.

Captain Conlon faithfully served the Dennis Fire Department from May 21, 1981, until December 6, 2021, dedicating over 40 years of service to the Town of Dennis. He went on to serve as Union President of Dennis Firefighters Local 2583 for 27 years, making him the longest-serving Union President in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Captain Conlon’s legacy is defined by his decades of commitment to the Dennis Fire Department, his steadfast leadership of Local 2583, and his tireless advocacy on behalf of his brothers and sisters in the fire service. His loss is deeply felt by his family, friends, and the entire fire service community.

Please keep the Conlon family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Funeral service arrangements and honors will be announced once finalized.