Video: Dennis firefighters battle blaze at Dennis mobile home park





DENNIS – At least three mobile homes were destroyed by fire in Dennis about 10:30 AM Thursday. Firefighters rushed to 184 Old Wharf Road, the Sun Retreats RV resort. Crews worked quickly as the flames threatened other vehicles and a structure. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Officials called for the State Fire Marshal’s office to respond to investigate the cause of the fire.



Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.