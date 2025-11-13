Dennis man convicted after jury trial of making threats towards state representative



BARNSTABLE – From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that James Spence, 63 years old, of Dennis, was convicted by a jury for his involvement in making a threat against State Representative Steve Xiarhos.

On February 25, 2025, the Barnstable Police Department received information about a threatening post made by Mr. Spence on a social media page. The post was made in response to a post State Representative Steve Xiarhos made on the same social media page. The message to Representative Xiarhos from Mr. Spence was: “Tell your tyrant to reel it in or the people will burn your house, office and tar and feather you in the streets of Hyannis. I will not support you or your Trumpism. This is a warning of what the people are saying.”

The Barnstable Police Department was able to determine through further investigation that the username and associated image connected to the message sent to Representative Xiarhos was James Spence. When the Barnstable Police Department spoke to Mr. Spence regarding the threatening message made towards State Representative Xiarhos Mr. Spence admitted to making the threat.

On November 12, 2025, a Barnstable District Court jury found Mr. Spence guilty of one count of threat to commit a crime (arson). The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jessica Dusenberry and Victim/Witness Assistant Madison Crapo.

The Commonwealth recommended the maximum sentence allowable under the statute – 6 months committed to the local jail. The Court sentenced Mr. Spence to 6 months house of correction but suspended the sentence for 18 months, ordered Mr. Spence to stay away/ have no contact with the victim, and to attend mental health counseling.

The victim, State Representative Xiarhos, gave the following statement: “I would like to thank District Attorney Galibois and his highly competent staff for their assistance. I am pleased that justice has been served in the form of a conviction and I am looking forward to moving on from this very disturbing incident.”

District Attorney Galibois would like to thank the investigative agencies and prosecutors whose hard work ensured that justice was served. “Public officials, regardless of their political affiliation, should be able to carry out their duties without fear for their safety or that of their families. Our office remains committed to protecting every member of this community including those elected to represent our residents from acts of violence, threats and intimidation,” DA Galibois said after the verdict.