Dennis man pleads guilty to threatening violence against a federal official and their relatives



BOSTON, MA – From U.S. Attorney’s office Boston: A South Dennis, Mass., man pleaded guilty to threatening to murder a prominent federal official, their relative and the relative’s spouse.

Michael P. Mahoney, 62, pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats to injure another person. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for Oct. 29, 2025. In April 2025, Mahoney was arrested and charged.

On March 28, 2025, the relative of a prominent federal official was having dinner with two other individuals at a location outside of Massachusetts. At approximately 10:15 PM. the relative received a phone call with “No Caller ID.” Upon answering the phone, the caller, later identified to be Mahoney, confirmed the relative’s full name. Mahoney then started to scream and stated that he was going to murder the relative, their spouse and the federal official –referring to the spouse and federal official by their first names – and said, “Die you f*****g c**t mother f****r.” The relative hung up while Mahoney, was yelling. The call lasted approximately 12 seconds. Mahoney then called back immediately, but the relative did not answer.

Call records obtained from the relative’s phone service provider indicated that the originating number for the threatening call, as well as the subsequent unanswered call, belonged to Mahoney. When approached by law enforcement at his South Dennis residence on March 29, 2025, Mahoney refused to answer the door or his phone.

The charge of transmitting interstate threats to injure another person provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; Colonel Geoffrey D. Noble, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; and Dennis Police Chief John Brady made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadine Pellegrini, Chief of the National Security Unit, is prosecuting the case.