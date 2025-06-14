Dennis Officials announce return of July 4 beach safety measures, expansion to West Dennis Beach



DENNIS – From the town of Dennis: Town Administrator Elizabeth Sullivan and Police Chief John Brady announce the return of enhanced safety measures at Dennis beaches on July 4, including expanded restrictions at West Dennis Beach and the addition of a second police command post.

The restrictions will be put in place at Mayflower Beach, Chapin Memorial Beach, Bayview Beach and West Dennis Beach on July 4 only.

From 2019 to 2023, police saw a dramatic increase in unsafe and dangerous conduct, fighting, assaults, vandalism, binge drinking, drug use, loud music and other concerning behavior, particularly at Mayflower Beach. Beach-related calls for emergency services doubled at Mayflower, Chapin Memorial and Bayview beaches, which are connected.

In 2023, police responded to 459 calls for service at those three beaches.

The Town of Dennis and the Dennis Police Department implemented new regulations on July 4, 2024, to address this public safety concern. Calls for service decreased 75% year over year, to 115, and arrests dropped from 13 in 2023 to zero in 2024.

The following restrictions will return on the Fourth of July this year, and extend to the Southside at West Dennis Beach:

– Daily parking passes will not be sold or accepted on July 4 at Mayflower Beach, Chapin Beach, Bayview Beach or West Dennis Beach. Only those who have a residential, seasonal or weekly parking sticker will be allowed entrance to the beach parking lots.

– A parking ban will be in full effect in neighborhoods and businesses adjacent to the beaches. Vehicles found in violation will be subject to being ticketed and/or towed.

– There will be zero tolerance for alcohol consumption, drug use, overly loud music and unsafe behavior at the beaches. Officers will be out in full numbers, and Dennis Police will bring in additional resources.

The Dennis Police Department will have two command posts this year, a primary on the Northside at Mayflower Beach and a new, second command post at West Dennis Beach.​

The goal of the expansion to West Dennis Beach is to establish a more consistent policy and experience at the Town’s most popular beaches on July 4.

“Last year’s Fourth of July measures made a tremendous difference,” said Chief Brady. “Families were able to relax and enjoy the holiday without disruption, and we heard overwhelmingly positive feedback. That’s why this year, we’re not only bringing the regulations back — we’re extending them to West Dennis Beach to ensure the same safe, family-friendly environment community-wide.”

Vehicle Checkpoints, Parking and Rideshares

All drivers traveling to Mayflower Beach or Chapin Memorial Beach from Main Street (Route 6A) will be stopped at a checkpoint at the intersection of Beach Street and Whig Street. Those who have a proper parking sticker will be allowed to continue on (along with neighborhood residents and their visitors). Those who do not will be asked to exit the area via Whig Street toward Corporation Road and will not be permitted to enter the beach parking lots.

There will be additional checkpoints, including at the parking lot entrances, and officers will be posted on side streets to direct traffic.

Bayview Beach is for residents only, and officers will be checking for parking stickers there as well.

Rideshare drivers without a proper parking sticker will be directed onto Whig Street, where passengers may be unloaded. For those considering walking from that intersection, it is approximately 1.0 mile to Mayflower Beach and 2.2 miles to Chapin Memorial Beach.

Zero Tolerance for Alcohol and Drugs

Alcohol is not permitted at any Dennis beaches, including on July 4. Anyone found to be drinking alcohol on a Dennis beach will be issued a written citation, receive a fine of $50 and have their alcohol confiscated. Those who do not comply after receiving a citation may be subject to arrest.

In addition to alcohol, drug use, vandalism, overly loud music and other unruly or rowdy behavior will not be tolerated.

Dennis Police will be out in full numbers on the beaches and will be bringing in additional resources to assist with keeping the beaches safe.

Parking Ban in Place

There is no street parking in the neighborhoods near the beaches. Additionally, a parking ban will be in full effect on July 4 in the neighborhoods and businesses adjacent to the beaches. Vehicles found in violation will be subject to being ticketed and/or towed.

Residents should be aware of the general parking restrictions in place. We understand that residents may have guests for Fourth of July festivities. Parking enforcement officers will make every effort to contact residents about vehicles parked in front of their homes before issuing tickets and/or towing vehicles.