Dennis officials proud to announce no arrests at beaches over 4th of July weekend



DENNIS – From the town of Dennis: own Administrator Elizabeth Sullivan and Dennis Police Chief John Brady are proud to announce no arrests and only 36 calls for service at Town beaches on the Fourth of July last week.

This is the second consecutive year that no arrests were necessary on Town beaches, following a turbulent 2023 holiday and subsequent implementation of proactive beach restrictions.

“For the second year in a row, we would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who helped make another Fourth of July at Dennis beaches safe and fun for our entire community,” said Chief Brady. “While the day was not without some challenges, the precautions the Town has implemented over the past two years have continued to make a big difference in our small community.”

The Town of Dennis and the Dennis Police Department implemented new regulations on July 4, 2024, to address public safety concerns. Arrests at town beaches dropped from 13 in 2023 to zero in 2024 and 2025.

In 2024, the Town of Dennis launched new restrictions at Mayflower Beach, Chapin Memorial Beach and Bayview Beach. For 2025, the Dennis Police Department expanded restrictions at West Dennis Beach and added a second police command post.

“While our beaches were all full once again this year, the atmosphere and spirit at the beaches continues to improve compared to several years past,” said Chief Brady. “We’re getting back to the family-friendly and welcoming atmosphere Dennis beaches have long been known for. Although we still have a lot to learn from the data we’ve compiled over the past few years, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to the members of the Dennis Police Department, Town of Dennis employees, residents and beachgoers who all contributed to making this year’s July Fourth another truly great holiday.”

From 2019 to 2023, police saw a dramatic increase in unsafe and dangerous conduct, fighting, assaults, vandalism, binge drinking, drug use, loud music and other concerning behavior, particularly at Mayflower Beach. Beach-related calls for emergency services doubled at Mayflower, Chapin Memorial and Bayview beaches, which are connected.

In 2023, police responded to 459 calls for service at those three beaches.

In 2024, the number of calls for service at the three beaches decreased by 75% year-over-year (459 to 115). In 2025, the number of calls for service at the Town’s beaches dropped by an additional 69% (115 to 36).

Daily parking passes were no longer sold or accepted on July 4 at Mayflower Beach, Chapin Beach, Bayview Beach or West Dennis Beach. Only those who had a residential, seasonal or weekly parking sticker were allowed entrance to the beach parking lots.

A parking ban was in full effect in neighborhoods and businesses adjacent to the beaches. Vehicles found in violation were ticketed and/or towed.

In 2023, during the week of the Fourth (over a 10-day period from June 30 to July 9) the Dennis Police Department issued 171 tickets. In 2024, that number dropped to 94; and this year, the number remained relatively steady, at 96 tickets.

The Town of Dennis Beach Department and Harbor Department ramped up the ticketing of vehicles violating newly implemented regulations. In 2023, the Beach Department issued 14 tickets; 11 tickets in 2024; and 47 tickets in 2025.

In 2023, the Harbor Department issued 27 tickets; 42 tickets in 2024; and 84 tickets in 2025.

The Town of Dennis also implemented a zero tolerance policy for alcohol consumption, drug use, overly loud music and unsafe behavior at the beaches.

In 2023, Dennis Police charged 7 individuals for Under 21 Alcohol Possession. In both 2024 and 2025, that number dropped to zero.

Total calls for service throughout the Town of Dennis, during the week of the Fourth (a 10-day period from June 30 to July 9), hit a high in 2023, with 1,333. That number dropped over the next two years, to 987 in 2024, and 1,066 in 2025.

The number of Arrests/Criminal Charges filed on July 4, townwide, hit a concerning high of 11 in 2023. That number dropped to 0 in 2024, and 5 in 2025.

While the daytime was relatively quiet, nighttime celebrations continue to present significant law enforcement challenges.

Dennis Police report an increase in fireworks complaints this year. On July Fourth, in 2023, Dennis Police investigated 5 fireworks complaints. That number dropped to 4 in 2024, but rose to 13 this year.

“A very special thank you to the Dennis Police Department, Fire Department, Department of Public Works, Health Department, Natural Resources Department and Golf Department, for their collaborative and hard-working efforts on July Fourth,” said Dustin Pineau, Beach Director. “Without so many departments working together, this turnaround would not have been possible. A lot of individuals combined their efforts, with only the best interests of our community in mind, and the outcome has been amazing.”

“We’ll be looking at all of this data as we plan for July 4, 2026,” said Chief Brady. “The Dennis Police Department and the Town of Dennis will continue to refine our July Fourth strategy to ensure our community is kept safe, and our residents have the best opportunity to enjoy this holiday in the town in which they live.”

“Managing an influx of thousands of visitors while preserving our community’s character, on this day and every day of the year, is a monumental task,” said Town Administrator Elizabeth Sullivan. “It would be an impossible task without the hardworking men and women working for the Town of Dennis, and the full cooperation of our community. We’re already looking forward to next year’s celebration.”