Dennis Police and other agencies busy on 4th of July night at local beaches



DENNIS – Dennis Police along with Brewster, Yarmouth and Mass State Police were kept busy 4th of July evening at several local beaches in order to keep order as reports of large groups of teenagers prompted responses to Chapin, Cold Storage, Mayflower and West Dennis beaches among others. Dennis Police tell Cape Wide News that The department did deal with large groups of people at several town beaches last night but there was no damage reported other than lots of trash left behind. No arrests were made. Dennis Firefighters extinguished what appeared to be a beach fire presumably started by illegal fireworks.