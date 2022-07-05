DENNIS – Dennis Police along with Brewster, Yarmouth and Mass State Police were kept busy 4th of July evening at several local beaches in order to keep order as reports of large groups of teenagers prompted responses to Chapin, Cold Storage, Mayflower and West Dennis beaches among others. Dennis Police tell Cape Wide News that The department did deal with large groups of people at several town beaches last night but there was no damage reported other than lots of trash left behind. No arrests were made. Dennis Firefighters extinguished what appeared to be a beach fire presumably started by illegal fireworks.
Dennis Police and other agencies busy on 4th of July night at local beaches
July 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- High Court Ruling Impacts Massachusetts Gun Licensing Rules
- Two Agencies Launch Program to Fight Housing Insecurity
- Eight More Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in Massachusetts
- Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival Starts July 8
- Moran Highlights Senate Steps Towards Expanded Childcare
- AAA Reminds Public of Vehicle Heatstroke Death Risks
- Pandemic EBT Benefit Funding in Mass. Extended Through Summer
- 6 dead, 30 hurt in Shooting at Chicago-Area July 4 Parade
- Ten Rescued Sea Turtles Released off Cape Cod
- Local Hospitals in Need of Blood Donations
- Non-Profit Offering Free Meals to Kids on Lower & Outer Cape
- Mashpee Wastewater Project Moving Forward
- Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Fisherman