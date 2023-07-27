Dennis Police announce promotions

DENNIS – Dennis Chief of Police John Brady is pleased to announce the following personnel promotions at the department:



Detective Sergeant Thomas Murray is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Lieutenant Murray, a 14-year member of the Dennis Police Department has been a Patrol Officer, Bike Patrol Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Defensive Tactics Instructor and was serving in his most recent assignment as the department’s Detective Sergeant.



Patrol Officer Patrick McCaffrey is promoted to the rank of Sergeant

Sergeant McCaffrey is a 22- year veteran of the Department and has held many specialty positions during his time in Dennis to include Detective, Field Training Officer and served as the department’s School Resource Officer for 12 years.



Detective Matthew Turner is promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Sergeant Turner is a 22- year veteran of the Department and has held many specialty positions during his time in Dennis to include Motorcycle Unit Officer, ATV Unit Officer, Bike Patrol Unit Officer, Field Training Officer and most recently served as a Narcotics Detective assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Drug Task Force.

Lieutenant Murray, Sergeant McCaffrey and Sergeant Turner were approved for promotion Tuesday evening by the Dennis Board of Selectmen and sworn into their new positions yesterday by Dennis Town Clerk Terri Bunce.

Everyone at the Dennis Police Department congratulate Lieutenant Murray, Sergeant McCaffrey and Sergeant Turner and wish them well in their new positions.