Dennis Police announce promotions

DENNIS – From Dennis Police: Chief John Brady of The Dennis Police Department is proud to announce the promotions of Sergeant Christine Hornby to Lieutenant and Detective Krista Plante to Sergeant. These are two outstanding officers who embody dedication, leadership, and a deep commitment to the Town of Dennis.



Lieutenant Hornby’s dedicated service to our community spans a quarter of a century:

In 2001 Lt. Hornby was hired as a Patrol Officer to serve the Town of Dennis and In 2009 she joined the Detective Division. In 2020 she was promoted to the rank of Patrol Sergeant and eventually Administrative Sergeant.

Throughout her 25 years of service, Lieutenant Hornby has dedicated herself to every facet of policing. Her incredible list of contributions includes serving as a Sexual Assault and Arson Investigator, RAD (Rape Aggression Defense) and Police Academy Instructor, and member of the Hiring Committee and Regional Peer Support Team. She also served as Union President and Dennis Police Association President.

Her exceptional work ethic and life-saving actions have earned her a Lifesaving Award, multiple Excellent Investigative Awards, and numerous Letters of Commendation.

Sergeant Plante began her career in 2011 when she first joined the department as a dispatcher, serving as the vital lifeline between our community and officers. In September 2013, she transitioned to the road as a patrol officer, and Detective by January 2018.

Over the years, Sergeant Plante has worn many hats and served in countless critical roles as a Police Officer including Field Training Officer, School Resource Officer, Court Prosecutor, and Sexual Assault Investigator. Sergeant Plante also served as Union President and as a member of the Hiring Committee and Peer Support Team.



Sergeant Plante’s commitment to excellence has been recognized repeatedly throughout her career, earning her a Lifesaving Award, multiple Excellent Police Duty Awards, and several Excellent Investigative Awards.

This promotion also marks a continuation of a family legacy. Sergeant Plante’s father, Ben Wunderlich, served the Town of Dennis for 32 years with

distinction, ultimately retiring as Detective Sergeant.

Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Hornby and Sergeant Plante on their well-deserved promotions and wish them the absolute best as they take this next step in their careers.