DENNIS – Dennis Police report that in the overnight hours last night, multiple businesses in the area of American Way in South Dennis had catalytic converters stolen from beneath their vehicles. There have been similar incidents in nearby towns. Please report any suspicious activity, and ensure your surveillance cameras are working properly.
Dennis Police probing multiple stolen catalytic converters overnight
April 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Bismore Park Marina Survey Project Begins Soon
- Summit to Address Environmental Preservation Strategies
- Family Pantry Adding New Services, Reducing Visit Limit
- World Hurtling to Climate Danger Zone, Brakes Half-Pulled
- Oil Spill Response Training Being Conducted in Chatham
- Mayflower II Set for Return to Cape Cod, Plymouth on April 13
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Volunteer Campaign a Success
- Cape Nonprofit Highlights Benefits of Banking Local
- Barnstable County Considers Ways to Pay for PFAS Cleanup
- Watch New Osprey Nest Cam in Falmouth
- Chatham Inn Sells to Real Estate Investment Company
- Barnstable County Sets Up System for Towns to Acquire COVID Money
- Officials Urge Caution after Fire at Fort Devens