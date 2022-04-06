You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Police probing multiple stolen catalytic converters overnight

April 5, 2022

Dennis Police/CWN

DENNIS – Dennis Police report that in the overnight hours last night, multiple businesses in the area of American Way in South Dennis had catalytic converters stolen from beneath their vehicles. There have been similar incidents in nearby towns. Please report any suspicious activity, and ensure your surveillance cameras are working properly.

