Dennis Police warn of dangerous Tiktok door kicking challenge

DENNIS – From Dennis Police: We’ve become aware of a dangerous social media “prank” circulating nationwide where kids are running up to homes and kicking in doors. This is NOT harmless fun — it causes property damage, frightens residents, and can put participants at serious risk.

On Cape Cod, homeowners may reasonably believe their home is being broken into and could respond in ways that endanger those involved.

Parents: please talk to your kids and remind them that what may seem like a joke online can lead to arrest, injury, or worse.

Let’s work together to keep our neighborhoods safe and respectful.