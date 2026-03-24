Dennis Police warn of delays, urge caution after sewer work leads to potholes on Route 134



DENNIS – From Dennis Police: There was an issue back filling the sewer trenches from last night’s work on Rt. 134 southbound. Wet fill being driven over created bad bumps and potholes. The contractor is sending a crew to make repairs. In the meantime, Route 134 southbound, just south of Route 6 will be reduced to one lane (right lane) only. The left and left turn lanes into Patriot Square are going to be repaired ASAP, but until then, will be blocked off.

Those wishing to go to Patriot Square from 134 south can turn onto Main Street, and proceed onto Market Place, then straight across 134 into the square. Or, you can get in the square by turning left onto Theo Smith Road and then left into the square by the movie theater.

Please do not get creative with U-Turns across five lanes of traffic, or flying through private parking lots just to get into Patriot Square. With three detail officers last Thursday during paving, frustrated drivers still cut through the work site, made illegal U-Turns, and had plenty of near-miss accident situations. This isn’t as bad as it was during the paving last week – and there are other, safer options for accessing Patriot Square.

As always, thanks for your patience.