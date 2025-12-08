Dennis Police warn of scam solicitation calls



DENNIS – From Dennis Police: We’ve received reports that scam phone calls are being made to residents requesting donations be made to the Dennis Police Department. The Dennis Police are NOT soliciting donations of any kind by phone, text, or email. The police unions are also not soliciting. Do not fall victim to these calls or messages!

Ironically enough, as I sit here typing this message, my cell phone rang, and a female with a thick accent made a feeble attempt at the name “Ryan”. She was looking for a donation to the Police via Amazon cards (this one did not indicate a particular police department). There was a 508 number (obviously bogus) on the caller ID. We all get these calls – use good judgement, or don’t even answer!