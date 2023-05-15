Updated: 3 in custody after attempting to pass forged check at local bank



SANDWICH – At approximately 4:30 PM, an employee from Santander Bank on Cotuit Road called to report a suspicious male in the bank attempting to pass a bad check. When the employee confronted the individual and advised they were calling the police, the party fled and got into a Black Audi Q7. The bank was able to give a description of the vehicle and the suspect.

Within moments, an officer observed the suspect vehicle operating on Quaker Meeting House Road and attempted to make a motor vehicle stop. The operator pulled into Sandwich High School, where the suspect and two accomplices bailed out of the car and ran on foot. Local law enforcement was put on alert, and Sandwich Police was assisted by several units from the Massachusetts State Police as well as the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.

Officers quickly arrived in the area. While attempting to apprehend a suspect, an officer was assaulted; with the assistance of a bystander the officer was able to take the suspect into custody. The other two suspects were promptly taken into custody without incident as they were attempting to flee.

At the time of the incident, the High School was active with after school activities. Because of the quick police response, the suspects were apprehended before putting the school into lockdown.

Information on the suspects will be available later, as well as a list of charges.

The Sandwich Police Department would like to thank the community members for their support during this incident. Because of the actions of the community and police working together this incident came to a quick and successful resolution.