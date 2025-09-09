Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team activated for wide area search in Marston Mills

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was activate shortly after 7:30 PM Monday for a wide area search. A command post was set up at the Cape Cod Airfield on Race Lane. According to reports, the missing subject was last seen on Crooked Cartway.

A Mass State Police helicopter was requested to assist in the search.

From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) Fire: The COMM Fire Department and West Barnstable Fire Department, with the support of the Barnstable Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and the Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team, are actively engaged in the search for a missing individual in the West Barnstable Conservation Area near Crooked Cartway and Popplebottom Road.

Additional assistance has been requested from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, K-9 units, and drone resources. The individual is reported to be around 27 years old and was last seen at approximately 3:00 p.m wearing a brown sweatshirt.

This is an active and ongoing incident. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

_____

About 11:30 PM Search units were being released from the scene.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.