Developing: Barnstable Police, District Attorney’s office conducting death investigation in Centerville

September 3, 2021

CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office are conducting a death investigation in Centerville. A man was found unresponsive on Wequaquet Lane around 4:15 AM and subsequently pronounced dead. A photo from the scene appeared to show a pair of sneakers and a back pack being examined by officials behind yellow crime scene tape. Barnstable Police referred all inquiries to the D.A.s office.
CWN has left an inquiry with the D.A.’s office and as soon as we hear back we will update this story.

