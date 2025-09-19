Developing: Investigation underway after body found in Wareham



WAREHAM – An investigation is underway after a body was found along some railroad tracks off Main Street in Wareham Friday. Mass State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office were seen canvasing the area for clues. District Attorney Tim Cruz has confirmed the body is that of a woman. Middleborough Police reported a missing woman last seen in the same area on September 7th.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN