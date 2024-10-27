You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Large police presence at Englewood Beach in Yarmouth

Developing: Large police presence at Englewood Beach in Yarmouth

October 27, 2024



YARMOUTH – There was a large police presence at Englewood Beach off Berry Avenue in Yarmouth early Sunday morning. Officers rushed to the area about 6 AM after receiving a report of two people down in the parking lot. Both were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Crime scene tape was hoisted around the area as detectives responded to determine exactly what happened.

CWN is checking with Yarmouth Police for further details.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

