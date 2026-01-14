Major cellular phone outages being in many parts of the U.S.



CAPE COD – Early Wednesday afternoon, a major cellular outage appeared to be affecting multiple carriers in many parts of the United States. downdetector.com is showing a large spike in outage reports for Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile as well as some cable companies.

Verizon issued a statement: We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience.

Shortly before 4 PM Wednesday, Verizon service was restored here at CWN. There has been no explanation for the outage that lasted about 4 hours.

VERIZON UPDATE STATEMENT 4:15 PM: Verizon’s team is on the ground actively working to fix today’s service issue that is impacting some customers. We know this is a huge inconvenience, and our top priority is to get you back online and connected as fast as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work to resolve this issue.