WELLFLEET – More than 80 dolphins stranded in Wellfleet Harbor near “the gut” not far from Great Island Friday morning. All available International Fund for Animal Welfare volunteers were responding to assess the conditions and determine how many could be saved and transported presumable to Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown to be released back into the water.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Developing: More than 80 dolphins strand off Wellfleet
June 28, 2024
WELLFLEET – More than 80 dolphins stranded in Wellfleet Harbor near “the gut” not far from Great Island Friday morning. All available International Fund for Animal Welfare volunteers were responding to assess the conditions and determine how many could be saved and transported presumable to Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown to be released back into the water.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod National Seashore Offers Safety Guidance For Summer Visitors
- Osterville Mansion Sale Smashes Real Estate Records
- WATCH: 100 Years of Marine Science on Cape Cod with WHOI
- Small Business Leaders Urge Cape Codders to Stress Test Broadband this Summer
- Eight Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Return To The Wild In New England Aquarium’s First Summer Release
- Entangled Young Whale Discovered Up North
- Postmark Honors WHOI’s Alvin
- Brewster Affordable Apartment Project Receives State Grant
- Provincetown Beaches Open After Bacteria Tests
- Brewster To Close Sections Of Long Pond Road For Road Repairs
- Provincetown Closes Beaches Due To Elevated Bacteria Levels
- LISTEN: New Housing Bill with Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr
- McClennen Resigns from Orleans Committees