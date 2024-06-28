You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: More than 80 dolphins strand off Wellfleet

June 28, 2024

WELLFLEET – More than 80 dolphins stranded in Wellfleet Harbor near “the gut” not far from Great Island Friday morning. All available International Fund for Animal Welfare volunteers were responding to assess the conditions and determine how many could be saved and transported presumable to Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown to be released back into the water.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

