Developing: Multiple law enforcement agencies responding to scene in National Park in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Multiple law enforcement agencies were responding to a scene in Provincetown Sunday morning. Provincetown Police, National Park Service Rangers, and State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office responded to a remote area of Hatches Harbor near the dike and the back end of the runway for Provincetown Municipal Airport. The response may be connected to the wide-area search Saturday afternoon/evening.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them from authorities.