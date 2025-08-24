You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Multiple law enforcement agencies responding to scene in National Park in Provincetown

Developing: Multiple law enforcement agencies responding to scene in National Park in Provincetown

August 24, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – Multiple law enforcement agencies were responding to a scene in Provincetown Sunday morning. Provincetown Police, National Park Service Rangers, and State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office responded to a remote area of Hatches Harbor near the dike and the back end of the runway for Provincetown Municipal Airport. The response may be connected to the wide-area search Saturday afternoon/evening.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them from authorities.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 