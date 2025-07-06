HYANNIS – Emergency officials rushed to a Hyannis neighborhood around 5:15 PM Sunday. According to reports, there was an incident with a large piece of equipment, possibly a tree truck. Eversource was requested to cut power to the area.
Two people were injured, one serious enough for EMTs to call for MedFlight to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport.
CWN will update this story as details become available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Developing: Officials respond to emergency situation involving heavy equipment in Hyannis
July 6, 2025
