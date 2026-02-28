You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: One person seriously injured in traffic crash involving police cruiser

Developing: One person seriously injured in traffic crash involving police cruiser

February 28, 2026

HYANNIS – One person was seriously injured in a traffic crash involving a police cruiser in Hyannis. The collision happened at Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Bearse’s Way about 10:45 PM Friday evening. Hyannis firefighters extricated a civilian from one of the vehicles who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Three people in all were taken to the hospital. The officer was not seriously injured. The intersection was closed as an investigation got underway.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.,

