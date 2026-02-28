Developing: One person seriously injured in traffic crash involving police cruiser

HYANNIS – One person was seriously injured in a traffic crash involving a police cruiser in Hyannis. The collision happened at Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Bearse’s Way about 10:45 PM Friday evening. Hyannis firefighters extricated a civilian from one of the vehicles who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Three people in all were taken to the hospital. The officer was not seriously injured. The intersection was closed as an investigation got underway.

