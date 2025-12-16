Developing: Police activity in Falmouth prompts shelter in place order as unrelated power outage hits town

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – Due to police activity on Chase Road, a shelter in place order was issued by Falmouth Police about 9:30 AM Tuesday for that neighborhood. Residents were urged to stay indoors and away from windows.

Meanwhile, 878 Eversource customers in Falmouth lost power due to an unrelated outage blamed by the utility on equipment damage. They hoped to have power restored by 11:15 AM. The outage had Falmouth Fire-Rescue responding to alarms and assisting at least one person from a stalled elevator.

From Falmouth Police: The Falmouth Police Department, along with assisting agencies, is currently on scene of an incident in the 60 block of Chase Road.

The roadway in this area is completely closed to all traffic and pedestrians, and there is a large police presence on scene.

There is no active threat to the community at this time.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to resolve the situation safely.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Thank you.