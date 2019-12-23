UPDATED: Three stolen car suspects located in Dennis

SOUTH DENNIS – Updated: At approximately 8:15 pm this evening all three subjects that officers were searching for were located and placed into custody in the area of the Patriot Square Plaza.

The Dennis Police Department would like to thank everyone who shared the information that we broadcast about this incident and helped bring it to a safe outcome.

Previous story: Dennis Police report that there are officers from the Dennis, Harwich and Massachusetts State Police actively searching the South Dennis area around the Patriot Square Plaza for three subjects who were involved earlier this evening in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle which they were operating. The subjects initially abandoned the vehicle in Dennis Port, but new information places them possibly in the area of Patriot Square.

The subjects are described as two black males, one black female, there is no further description.

One of more of the subjects could be armed and possibly trying to get transportation off Cape.

If anyone sees subjects fitting this description acting suspiciously please contact the Dennis Police Department at 508-394-1315.