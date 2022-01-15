Developing: Rescuers respond after duck hunters bvecome stranded on Sandy Neck

BARNSTABLE – As many as 6 duck hunters reportedly became stranded reportedly due to a disabled vessel on the Slough Point area of Sandy Neck late Saturday morning. Barnstable Fire along with the Barnstable Harbormaster as well as boats from Centerville and Sandwich were called to the scene along with a Coast Guard helicopter. Officials were concerned about possible hypothermia setting in. Rough seas hampered efforts to reach the scene by boat.

CWN will bring you further details as they become available.