Developing: Search underway for reported missing person in the water off Falmouth



FALMOUTH – Divers and boats are searching the waters in Falmouth after a report of a possible missing person in the water. A command post was set up at the Clam Shack on Clinton Avenue off Scranton Avenue around 9:15 AM Tuesday morning. Falmouth Police posted a missing person alert for Sharee W. Daluze, age 34. She was last seen on Monday at about 10:30 PM walking in a parking lot near the Clam Shack off Scranton Avenue. Please contact Falmouth Police with any information at 774-255-4527.

CWN is working to confirm these two incidents are related and we will bring you further details as we get them.