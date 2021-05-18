FALMOUTH – Divers and boats are searching the waters in Falmouth after a report of a possible missing person in the water. A command post was set up at the Clam Shack on Clinton Avenue off Scranton Avenue around 9:15 AM Tuesday morning. Falmouth Police posted a missing person alert for Sharee W. Daluze, age 34. She was last seen on Monday at about 10:30 PM walking in a parking lot near the Clam Shack off Scranton Avenue. Please contact Falmouth Police with any information at 774-255-4527.
CWN is working to confirm these two incidents are related and we will bring you further details as we get them.
Developing: Search underway for reported missing person in the water off Falmouth
May 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
