HARWICH – Mass State Police are investigating a deadly scene in Harwich shortly after 5 AM Saturday morning. Initial reports say a pedestrian was struck on Route 6 between exits 78 & 82 (old exits 9-10). Three vehicles also collided in the area. It was unclear why the victim was walking. A three-vehicle crash was also reported just after the initial; incident.
CWN is checking with authorities for further details.
Developing: State Police investigating deadly early morning pedestrian crash on Route 6 in Harwich
September 25, 2021
