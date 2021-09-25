Developing: State Police investigating deadly early morning pedestrian crash on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – Mass State Police are investigating a deadly scene in Harwich shortly after 5 AM Saturday morning. Initial reports say a pedestrian was struck on Route 6 between exits 78 & 82 (old exits 9-10). Three vehicles also collided in the area. It was unclear why the victim was walking. A three-vehicle crash was also reported just after the initial; incident.

CWN is checking with authorities for further details.