Breaking: Man charged with brutally murdering his mother in Truro

TRURO – Multiple local and Mass State Police units rushed to Truro late Friday evening. A SWAT bearcat vehicle was also on scene. A large number of emergency vehicles could be scene on Whitmanville Road at Quail Ridge Road. One person was taken into custody and put in an ambulance.

Update from D.A.’s office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise announced today that as a result of a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire, emergency personnel responded to a location in Truro at approximately 9:30 pm Friday night.

Upon arrival they encountered a male subject outside the house and a fire on the front lawn.

As the emergency personnel realized that it was a body that was burning, the male subject ran into the house and locked the door. The Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team responded and ultimately made entry into the home placing the subject into custody.

The male subject, Adam Howe, 34, has subsequently been charged with Murder.

Evidence suggests that the decedent is Susan Howe, the mother of Adam Howe.

Arrangements are being made to have Mr. Howe evaluated for mental health issues as a result of conversations with and information from family members.

The matter remains under investigation by State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, Truro Police, and the State Fire Marshalls Office.

The victim was the president of the Truro Historical Society.

This is believed to be the first homicide in Truro in 20 years. On January 6th. 2002, fashion writer Christa Worthington was found dead in her Depot Road home. Her young daughter was unhurt but found with her mother. Trash collector Christopher McCowen was convicted of her murder and sentenced to life in prison.