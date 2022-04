NORTH TRURO – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was responding to North Truro for a missing person search. Initial reports say a 19-year-old male with cognitive disabilities went missing sometime after noon from the 500 block of Shore Road (Route 6A). Truro Police and Fire along with the Coast Guard were also participating in the search.

About 1 PM, Truro officials reported the individual had been found safe. Further details were not immediately available.