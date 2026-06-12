Developing: Yarmouth Fire Station 2 on Route 6A blocked off after civilian brings potential explosive to station

YARMOUTH PORT – The area around Yarmouth Fire Station 2 at 340 Route 6A in Yarmouth was cordoned off after a civilian drove up with potentially explosive materials in their vehicle. The Mass State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene to investigate.

CWN is working to confirm if Route 6A is in fact closed but motorists may wish to use alternate routes.

Officials urge the public if you come across suspicious and/or possibly explosive materials to leave them in place and call 911 to have the fire department respond to your location.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.