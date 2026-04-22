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Dirt bike rider seriously injured in Falmouth

April 22, 2026

FALMOUTH – A dirt bike rider was injured in a crash in Falmouth Wednesday evening. Rescuers were called to a gravel pit off Thomas B. Landers Road about 6:45 PM. After extricating the victim from the area, he was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

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