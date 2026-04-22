FALMOUTH – A dirt bike rider was injured in a crash in Falmouth Wednesday evening. Rescuers were called to a gravel pit off Thomas B. Landers Road about 6:45 PM. After extricating the victim from the area, he was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
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Dirt bike rider seriously injured in Falmouth
April 22, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth