Disturbance call leads to drug charges in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On July 4, 2026, at approximately 12:19 a.m., officers from the Falmouth Police Department and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office responded to 669 East Falmouth Highway for a reported disturbance. During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to believe that one of the involved parties was in possession of illegal narcotics.

Detectives subsequently applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence and a vehicle at the scene. At approximately 7:23 a.m., the search warrant was executed.

With the assistance of Falmouth Police K9 Kepo, officers located a large quantity of narcotics and items consistent with the distribution of illegal drugs. In total, officers seized approximately 120 grams of cocaine, hallucinogens, and steroids. Investigators also seized $3,172 in cash, cutting agents, plastic baggies, and a digital scale.

As a result of the investigation, Jason Hendricks-Tobey, 30, of Falmouth, was charged with:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of a Class C Substance

Possession of a Class E Substance

Hendricks-Tobey was arraigned yesterday at Falmouth District Court and ordered held.