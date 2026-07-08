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Divers called to pond at state forest in Plymouth after reports of a missing swimmer

July 8, 2026

PLYMOUTH – Divers were called to Charge Pond in the Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth shortly after 2 PM Wednesday. A swimmer was reported missing at the pond.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

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