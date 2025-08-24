You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Downed power line sparks brush fire in Orleans

Downed power line sparks brush fire in Orleans

August 24, 2025

ORLEANS – A downed power line sparked a brush fire in Orleans sometime after 3 PM Sunday. Firefighters called for brush trucks to get through the each the rugged terrain near the Orleans town well field off Eli Rogers Road. Eversource was requested to cut power to the line so the fire could be completely extinguished. Further details were not immediately available.

