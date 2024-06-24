SANDWICH – Downed power lines caused a brush fire and knocked out power to nearly 5,000 Eversource customers in Sandwich. Eversource is investigating what caused the wires to come down on Great Hill Road at Farmersville Road around 9:20 PM Sunday.
CWN is continuing to check with Eversource for further details.
Downed power lines spark brush fire, cause large outage in Sandwich
June 23, 2024
