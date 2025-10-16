You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Downed primary power line knocks out power to over 900 Eversource customers in Harwich

Downed primary power line knocks out power to over 900 Eversource customers in Harwich

October 16, 2025

HARWICH – A downed primary power line knocked out power to over 900 Eversource customers. The incident happened just after 6 PM on Glen Road off Depot Road. Eversource was enroute to make repairs.

