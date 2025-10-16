HARWICH – A downed primary power line knocked out power to over 900 Eversource customers. The incident happened just after 6 PM on Glen Road off Depot Road. Eversource was enroute to make repairs.
Downed primary power line knocks out power to over 900 Eversource customers in Harwich
October 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Community Development Partnership president to step down after more than a decade
- Wychmere Beach Club files a new redevelopment plan
- Steamship waives fees again with strong winds today
- Plane crashed on I-195 Monday, killing two on board; no serious injuries on the ground
- Green sea turtles receive improved conservation designation after years of conservation efforts
- Barnstable to host influenza vaccine clinic at St. George Church next Wednesday
- Orleans residential tax exemption likely 2 years away
- This year’s interactive fall foliage map shows when peak changes will occur
- Nantucket experienced worsening drought conditions from August through September
- Massachusetts and California to join global conservation union
- New partnerships to help the incarcerated announced by Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office
- Cape Cod Healthcare encourages women to prioritize breast health this October
- Buzzards Bay Restoration gets boost from state funding to advance watershed restoration