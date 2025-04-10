SANDWICH – Downed power line closed a section of Harlow Road in Sandwich late Thursday morning. Officials were waiting for Eversource to arrive to make the scene safe. It was not immediately clear what led to the wires being down.
Downed wires close road in Sandwich
April 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
