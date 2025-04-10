You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Downed wires close road in Sandwich

April 10, 2025


SANDWICH – Downed power line closed a section of Harlow Road in Sandwich late Thursday morning. Officials were waiting for Eversource to arrive to make the scene safe. It was not immediately clear what led to the wires being down.

