FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a rollover traffic crash in Falmouth around 8:10 AM Friday. The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) between Route 28 and Falmouth Woods Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet the MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash which caused significant traffic delays in the area.
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Driver airlifted after rollover crash in Falmouth
June 12, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth