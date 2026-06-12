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Driver airlifted after rollover crash in Falmouth

June 12, 2026

FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a rollover traffic crash in Falmouth around 8:10 AM Friday. The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) between Route 28 and Falmouth Woods Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet the MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash which caused significant traffic delays in the area. 

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