Driver airlifted to trauma center after Yarmouth crash

October 10, 2025



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating a serious traffic crash. The collision happened about 1:30 PM Friday on Long Pond Drive north of Forest Road. Firefighters extricated the driver and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport. The victim was flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Yarmouth Police reported that Long Pond Drive is closed between Clifford St and Mercury Drive. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

