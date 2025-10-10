Driver airlifted to trauma center after Yarmouth crash





YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating a serious traffic crash. The collision happened about 1:30 PM Friday on Long Pond Drive north of Forest Road. Firefighters extricated the driver and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport. The victim was flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Yarmouth Police reported that Long Pond Drive is closed between Clifford St and Mercury Drive. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN