HYANNIS – A driver allegedly driving the wrong way in a reportedly stolen vehicle was involved in a head-on crash in Hyannis. The crash happened about 11 PM Friday on Main Street between Winter Street and High School Road Extension. Luckily no one was injured in the crash. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident which is expected to result in the driver facing numerous charges. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver allegedly operating stolen vehicle the wrong way triggers head-on crash on Main Street in Hyannis
July 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
