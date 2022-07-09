You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver allegedly operating stolen vehicle the wrong way triggers head-on crash on Main Street in Hyannis

Driver allegedly operating stolen vehicle the wrong way triggers head-on crash on Main Street in Hyannis

July 8, 2022

HYANNIS – A driver allegedly driving the wrong way in a reportedly stolen vehicle was involved in a head-on crash in Hyannis. The crash happened about 11 PM Friday on Main Street between Winter Street and High School Road Extension. Luckily no one was injured in the crash. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident which is expected to result in the driver facing numerous charges. Further details were not immediately available.

