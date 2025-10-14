Driver arrested for OUI after overnight car vs pole crash in Bourne

BOURNE – At approximately 12:00 AM, Officers from the Bourne Police Department responded to the intersection of Clay Pond Rd. and Valley Bars Rd. for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Officers arrived on scene and observed a utility pole had been struck and was down in the middle of Clay Pond Rd., with wires laying across Clay Pond Rd. and Valley Bars Rd. The operator and single occupant of the vehicle, a blue 2011 Subaru Legacy, was identified as 18-year-old, Mark Greene. There were no injuries were sustained from the crash. Greene was subsequently arrested, and charged with OUI Liquor, OUI Drugs, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, and Speed Greater than Reasonable for Conditions.

Bourne Police advised that Clay Pond Rd is still closed while Eversource and Verizon work at the scene. Road is not expected to reopen until approximately 10:00 AM.