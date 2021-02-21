Driver critically injured after being ejected in rollover crash in Mashpee

MASHPEE – One person was critically injured in an early morning crash in Mashpee. The crash happened about 1:45 AM Sunday morning in front of 233 Great Neck Road North. According to reports, a vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled over causing the driver to be ejected. The victim was taken to the Mashpee Police/Fire headquarters to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Mashpee Police called for a crash reconstruction team to investigate the cause of the crash. As of 9 AM, 123 Eversource customers were without power in Mashpee although it was not confirmed the crash was the cause of the outage.

In a statement, Mashpee Police reported that On February 21, 2021 at approximately 1:45 A.M., they responded to a single vehicle crash on Great Neck Road North in the area of Lowell Road. The vehicle was traveling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle striking a utility pole. The sole occupant, a 27 year-old male with an address out of East Falmouth was subsequently transported via MedFlight to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. The crash is currently under investigation by the Mashpee Police Department and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team.