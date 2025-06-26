Driver critically injured after car crashes into tree closing busy Willow Street in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A major crash shut down Willow Stret, the main road into Hyannis from the outer Cape. Just after 5:30 AM Thursday, a car slammed into a tree by the Eversource plant. Firefighters had to extricate the driver who suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Yarmouth Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation.

From Yarmouth Police: Due to a serious crash, Willow St is CLOSED to all traffic between Higgins Crowell Road and Camp St. Eversource employees can still access their location from the Higgins Crowell direction.

This closure will remain in effect until the investigation concludes.