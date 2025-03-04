MARSTONS MILLS – A vehicle reportedly struck a tree in Marstons Mills late Tuesday afternoon. The driver was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Driver critically injured in car vs tree crash in Marstons Mills
March 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
