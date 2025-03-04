You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver critically injured in car vs tree crash in Marstons Mills

Driver critically injured in car vs tree crash in Marstons Mills

March 4, 2025

MARSTONS MILLS – A vehicle reportedly struck a tree in Marstons Mills late Tuesday afternoon. The driver was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 