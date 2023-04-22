You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver critically injured in car vs tree in Cotuit

Driver critically injured in car vs tree in Cotuit

April 22, 2023



COTUIT – A car struck a tree in Cotuit just after 7 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Santuit-Newtown Road between Route 28 and Wakeby Road. The driver of the Chevrolet Corvette was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash. Santuit-Newtown Road will remain closed in the section near Hollow Road for some time.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

