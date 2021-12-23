WEST BARNSTABLE – A car struck the guardrail on Route 6 in Barnstable shortly after 7 PM Wendesday. The crash happened westbound on the Exit 68 (old exit 6) ramp by the Burger King. The driver was not injured but reports say Mass State Police detained him as the crash was investigated. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver detained after car strikes guardrail in Barnstable
December 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
