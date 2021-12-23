You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver detained after car strikes guardrail in Barnstable

Driver detained after car strikes guardrail in Barnstable

December 22, 2021

WEST BARNSTABLE – A car struck the guardrail on Route 6 in Barnstable shortly after 7 PM Wendesday. The crash happened westbound on the Exit 68 (old exit 6) ramp by the Burger King. The driver was not injured but reports say Mass State Police detained him as the crash was investigated. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 